Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 40,124 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Douglas Dynamics worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLOW opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $935.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.98. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $41.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.82%.

PLOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

