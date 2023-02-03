Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $35.08 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,167 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $35,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $364,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNR. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $203.43 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $212.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.44.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -5.77%.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

