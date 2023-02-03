Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $21.13 Million Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 694,651 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $21,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in ProAssurance by 18.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProAssurance by 18.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Stock Up 0.9 %

PRA stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 0.40.

ProAssurance Dividend Announcement

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.26). ProAssurance had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PRA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ProAssurance from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

ProAssurance Profile

(Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Lloyd's Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Featured Articles

