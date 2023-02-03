Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,384,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,639 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.27% of SunOpta worth $12,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SunOpta by 8.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 27.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 4.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $8.10 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $885.49 million, a P/E ratio of -82.10 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.14 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

