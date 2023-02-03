Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,245,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,223 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.65% of BellRing Brands worth $46,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.75 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.