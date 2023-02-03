Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 17,107 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,107 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $27,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Tobam acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

NYSE:JLL opened at $185.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.35 and a 52-week high of $264.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.65 and its 200 day moving average is $167.54.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

