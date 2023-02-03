dForce USD (USX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $168.63 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004288 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $168.63 million and $6,388.99 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.25 or 0.00424604 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00030638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014212 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000790 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00017689 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000425 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00123077 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $4,136.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

