Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Target Price to $140.00

RSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Republic Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.63.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $122.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.06 and its 200 day moving average is $135.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

