Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $17.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Newell Brands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ NWL opened at $16.47 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,751 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,954,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Further Reading

