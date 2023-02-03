Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,400 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,400 ($54.34) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ULVR. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($48.17) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,850 ($59.90) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($48.17) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($54.34) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($37.67) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,103.33 ($50.68).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,117.30 ($50.85) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The company has a market capitalization of £104.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,100.77. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,249.50 ($52.48). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,155.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,033.52.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

