Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €805.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €805.00 ($875.00) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($869.57) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($804.35) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €832.00 ($904.35) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,043.48) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €815.00 ($885.87) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 27th.

MC opened at €809.10 ($879.46) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €734.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €682.15. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($283.21).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

