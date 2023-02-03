Dent Reaches One Day Volume of $6.59 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dent has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $98.87 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.33 or 0.00424510 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,775.24 or 0.28954903 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00465954 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

