Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DAL. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.44.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 46.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,193,000 after purchasing an additional 917,225 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after acquiring an additional 309,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,079,000 after acquiring an additional 437,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

