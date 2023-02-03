Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,860 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

DELL stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.66. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

