Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:DEX remained flat at $8.67 during trading on Friday. 9,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,068. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 25.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 725.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 14.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

