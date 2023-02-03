Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DEX remained flat at $8.67 during trading on Friday. 9,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,068. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
