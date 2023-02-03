DEI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.96 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, DEI has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.96 billion and approximately $10,260.93 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.91 or 0.00423605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014225 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000793 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

