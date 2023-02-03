Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after buying an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,135,000 after buying an additional 80,329 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,673,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,766,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,323 shares of company stock worth $10,254,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deere & Company Stock Down 4.8 %

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $406.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $431.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.01 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

