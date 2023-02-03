DeepOnion Trading Down 31% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 31% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $747,616.53 and $93.99 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00225131 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00097033 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00055207 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00059385 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000425 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,891,386 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

