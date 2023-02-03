Davis R M Inc. Trims Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WST. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 3.8 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $281.88 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $424.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

