Davis R M Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $40.69. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $53.94.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

