Davis R M Inc. Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 731 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Cigna by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Price Performance

CI stock opened at $301.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.92 and its 200 day moving average is $302.90. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $213.16 and a 52 week high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.45.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

