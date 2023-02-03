Davis R M Inc. Makes New $280,000 Investment in Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSD)

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.14% of Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 49,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter.

Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TDSD opened at $22.49 on Friday. Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94.

