Davis R M Inc. Invests $228,000 in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC)

Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Separately, Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 70,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TDSC stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.