Davis R M Inc. Invests $228,000 in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC)

Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Separately, Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 70,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter.
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of TDSC stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.