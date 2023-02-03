Davis R M Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.26 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.