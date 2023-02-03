Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 26.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 420.3% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 73,932 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,831,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,457 shares of company stock worth $1,681,260. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI remained flat at $147.92 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 156,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,107. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $152.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.85.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

