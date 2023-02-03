Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 4.4%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.30 and last traded at $44.06. 52,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,245,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.
Daqo New Energy Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Daqo New Energy Company Profile
Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daqo New Energy (DQ)
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.