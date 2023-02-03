Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 4.4%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.30 and last traded at $44.06. 52,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,245,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 243.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 106.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,564,000.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

