Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 65,824 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,485,000 after purchasing an additional 279,432 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,183,000 after purchasing an additional 431,694 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,171,923,000 after purchasing an additional 135,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $270.73. The company had a trading volume of 592,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,100. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $197.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,948 shares of company stock worth $12,646,795. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.