Dai (DAI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $186.04 Million

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Dai has a total market cap of $5.80 billion and $186.04 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dai has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00424738 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,785.58 or 0.28970425 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.54 or 0.00467078 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,800,205,551 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.