DA Davidson Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Confluent in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.12). The consensus estimate for Confluent’s current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Confluent’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Confluent Stock Up 9.7 %

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

CFLT stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39.

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,788,619.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,947.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Confluent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after acquiring an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Confluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Confluent by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,543,000 after purchasing an additional 500,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

