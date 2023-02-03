Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Trading Up 12.3%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 3,852,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,028,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CYBN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cybin from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Cybin alerts:

Cybin Stock Up 5.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cybin ( OTCMKTS:CYBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cybin Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBN. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cybin during the second quarter worth about $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cybin by 926.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 98,596 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cybin by 370.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 58,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Cybin during the third quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cybin, Inc is an ethical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. It is focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.