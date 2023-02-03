CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.44

Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.44 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 25.49 ($0.31). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30), with a volume of 1,062,123 shares changing hands.
CyanConnode Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.67, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.50. The stock has a market cap of £54.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.
About CyanConnode
CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.
Featured Stories
