cVault.finance Price Hits $6,342.47 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $63.42 million and $348.80 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for $6,342.47 or 0.26830513 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

