Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading Down 4.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cullinan Oncology traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 6,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 145,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.
Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $526.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.13.
Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.43. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
