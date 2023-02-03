CTS (NYSE:CTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.19

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.19 and last traded at $47.19, with a volume of 25941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CTS in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. CTS’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CTS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CTS by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in CTS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CTS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

