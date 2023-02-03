CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13-1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. CSG Systems International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.58. 59,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,602. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.85. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $255.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 74.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CSG Systems International by 201.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CSG Systems International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 52.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

