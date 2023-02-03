Critical Survey: Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) and Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA)

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) and Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Codere Online Luxembourg and Lakeshore Acquisition I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codere Online Luxembourg $91.57 million 1.62 -$1.58 million N/A N/A Lakeshore Acquisition I N/A N/A -$300,000.00 N/A N/A

Lakeshore Acquisition I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Codere Online Luxembourg.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Codere Online Luxembourg has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeshore Acquisition I has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Codere Online Luxembourg and Lakeshore Acquisition I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A N/A Lakeshore Acquisition I N/A -115.55% -0.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Codere Online Luxembourg and Lakeshore Acquisition I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codere Online Luxembourg 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lakeshore Acquisition I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Codere Online Luxembourg currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.95%. Given Codere Online Luxembourg’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Codere Online Luxembourg is more favorable than Lakeshore Acquisition I.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Lakeshore Acquisition I shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Lakeshore Acquisition I shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Codere Online Luxembourg beats Lakeshore Acquisition I on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Lakeshore Acquisition I

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

