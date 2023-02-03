Critical Comparison: Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpine Summit Energy Partners and Range Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Summit Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Range Resources $2.93 billion 2.01 $411.78 million $4.87 5.02

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Summit Energy Partners.

Dividends

Profitability

Alpine Summit Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Range Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Range Resources pays out 6.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Range Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Alpine Summit Energy Partners and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Summit Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A Range Resources 30.87% 60.30% 17.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Alpine Summit Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Range Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpine Summit Energy Partners and Range Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Summit Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Range Resources 2 8 6 0 2.25

Range Resources has a consensus price target of $33.94, indicating a potential upside of 38.92%. Given Range Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Alpine Summit Energy Partners.

Summary

Range Resources beats Alpine Summit Energy Partners on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Summit Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. operates as an energy developer in the United States. It has various oil and gas assets in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford formations in the Giddings Field near Austin, Texas. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

