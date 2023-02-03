Credit Suisse Group Trims PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price to $46.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s previous close.

PENN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.27. 144,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,009. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.23. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 92.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 24.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

