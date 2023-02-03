Craig Hallum Raises Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $130.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Qorvo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Down 0.5 %

QRVO stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.45. 271,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $139.35.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Qorvo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 15.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.