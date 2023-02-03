CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
CRA International Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of CRAI stock opened at $121.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.62 and a 200 day moving average of $105.20. CRA International has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $125.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 49.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.
About CRA International
CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
