Cowen Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $150.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.85% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 27th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.06.

Amazon.com Stock Up 7.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.63, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

