Cowen Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $150.00

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.85% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 27th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.06.

Amazon.com Stock Up 7.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.63, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.