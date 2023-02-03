Cowen Cuts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $195.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.31.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $149.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Apple by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 132,293 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36,982 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, AJ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.