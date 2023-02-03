Cosmos (ATOM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $260.09 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.14 billion and approximately $260.09 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.47 or 0.00061644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00089597 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00024625 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000253 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

