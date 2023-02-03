Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 4,313 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMV)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMV – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 175.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 83,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 45,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSMV opened at $21.67 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.