Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,315 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,300,000 after purchasing an additional 620,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,073,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 119,486 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,045,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,565 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,867.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.09. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

