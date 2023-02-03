Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 185,038 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,972 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 76.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,096 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

