Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $127,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

