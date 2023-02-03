Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the second quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gannett by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 753,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 4.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GCI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Gannett from $1.70 to $2.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About Gannett

(Get Rating)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

