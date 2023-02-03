Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 183 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPT. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.23.

Insider Activity

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPT opened at $126.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $175.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.12.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

See Also

