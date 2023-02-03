Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 4,793 Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 44,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VPL stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average is $63.92. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $76.59.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

